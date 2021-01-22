Rapidz Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $10,973.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00066541 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.00587695 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006033 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00043517 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.76 or 0.04128299 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00013953 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016629 BTC.
Rapidz Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Buying and Selling Rapidz
Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.
