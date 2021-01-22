Rarible Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.32 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00006825 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $1.32 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00127304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00075710 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00280774 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069324 BTC.

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

