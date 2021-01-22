Rate3 Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $416,281.79 and $67,560.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

