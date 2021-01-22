Ratecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $122,942.18 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $122,942.18 and approximately $27.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

