RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $1.15. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 920,286 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 34,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.