Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Hits $1.82 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1,989.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

