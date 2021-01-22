Ravencoin Classic Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $25,550.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00052633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00267013 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00066497 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,944,395,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

