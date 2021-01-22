Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Reaches $139.73 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $139.73 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00052481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00121862 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.51 or 0.00574840 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,968,615,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

