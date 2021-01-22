Raymond James Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $181.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $174.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

