Raymond James Raises Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$3.50

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.41.

TSE BIR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.13. 868,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,476. The company has a market cap of C$566.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

