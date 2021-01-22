Raymond James Raises CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $70.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 994,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,371. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.