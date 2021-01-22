Raymond James Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $245.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,346,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,628. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

