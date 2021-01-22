RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.39

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $145.39 and traded as high as $186.72. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $184.67, with a volume of 56,065 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,833 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,649,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,570,000 after acquiring an additional 94,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

