RBC Bearings (ROLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect RBC Bearings to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $184.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average is $145.39. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $189.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $1,280,814.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.