RChain (REV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $235,873.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. RChain has a market cap of $9.53 million and $235,873.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00569089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.75 or 0.04191754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016381 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

