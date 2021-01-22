Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.19.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $671.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

