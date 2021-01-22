RealChain (RCT) Market Cap Reaches $311,269.10

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 315.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. RealChain has a market cap of $311,269.10 and approximately $7,183.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RealChain has traded up 215.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00569089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.75 or 0.04191754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016381 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain is a token. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,466,973 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RealChain is a new blockchain protocol designed specifically for high-end consumer goods and financial services . The RealChain token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

