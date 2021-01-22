Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $101,276.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00052748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00127115 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00287764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00072063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00071356 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

Realio Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

