Realio Network Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $89,847.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00124357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00278848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039318 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

