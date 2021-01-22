Rebased (REB2) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rebased has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Rebased has a total market capitalization of $181,210.82 and $12.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rebased token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rebased alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00121500 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00271281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00066615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038845 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.