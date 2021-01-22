Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON: RDSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,715 ($22.41) price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,376.80 ($17.99) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,226.50 ($29.09). The company has a market capitalization of £51.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,344.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,145.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

