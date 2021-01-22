Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON: RDSB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/21/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,715 ($22.41) price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.
- 11/27/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,376.80 ($17.99) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,226.50 ($29.09). The company has a market capitalization of £51.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,344.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,145.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.
In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).
Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSBL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSBL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.