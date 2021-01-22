Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/15/2021 – Kura Sushi USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

1/12/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Kura Sushi USA was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

1/7/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Kura Sushi USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. Analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

