Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

1/21/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company's product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. "

1/20/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2021 – ORIC Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $33.00. 490,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

