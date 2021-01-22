Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $66.00.

12/28/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Sunnova Energy International is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Sunnova Energy International was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,127. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

Get Sunnova Energy International Inc alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.