Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for National Beverage (FIZZ)

National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

1/20/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

1/12/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

1/11/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

12/31/2020 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

12/30/2020 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

12/21/2020 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $98.44. 373,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,912. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $100.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92.

Get National Beverage Corp alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.