ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $31.00 million and $223,369.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,371.17 or 0.99971941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00325197 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.95 or 0.00629869 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00159646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00034386 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003878 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.