Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 600.43 ($7.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) stock opened at GBX 522.90 ($6.83) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 547.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.40. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

