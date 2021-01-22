Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Stock Price Up 22.7%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) rose 22.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 4,602,664 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 1,919,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Reed's alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. The business had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 369,339 shares in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.