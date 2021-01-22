Reef Trading Up 73.3% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $62.96 million and approximately $80.69 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 73.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00065899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00568970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.28 or 0.04198383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.