Refereum Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $19.14 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00579762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.94 or 0.04253963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016134 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

