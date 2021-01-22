reflect.finance Reaches Market Cap of $22.12 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $22.12 million and $778,652.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 52.2% against the dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00006916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00052585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00121215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00268775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065987 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.