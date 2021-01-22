Regal Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 1,684 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,257,000.

IWO stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.21. 518,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,035. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $317.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

