Regal Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 5,656 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.79. 5,243,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,177. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.