Regal Wealth Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 298.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.63. 1,469,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,900. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

