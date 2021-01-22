Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

REG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. 20,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.67, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 39.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

