Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,601 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.38% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $195,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.78. 595,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,766. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

