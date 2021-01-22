Regents of The University of California Buys Shares of 177,072 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 177,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,210,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 6.0% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 122.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.64.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.48. The stock had a trading volume of 425,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,023,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $702.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.