Regents of The University of California Decreases Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Regents of The University of California trimmed its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,467 shares during the period. RAPT Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.2% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 4.57% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $22,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $855,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3,870.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 74.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, VP Karen C. Lam sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $53,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,111 shares of company stock worth $241,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,075. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $497.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.