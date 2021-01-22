Regents of The University of California Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000. Revolution Medicines makes up 0.8% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regents of The University of California owned about 0.21% of Revolution Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 67,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of RVMD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. 6,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,152. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.