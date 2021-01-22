Regents of The University of California Sells 500,000 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Regents of The University of California lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Constellation Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.1% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Regents of The University of California owned about 1.55% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,943 shares of company stock valued at $925,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,485. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

