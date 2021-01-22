Relaxing Retirement Coach Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,302 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,041,000 after buying an additional 1,086,646 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 928,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

