Relaxing Retirement Coach Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,945 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after buying an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after buying an additional 369,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after buying an additional 230,732 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 2,531,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,592. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

