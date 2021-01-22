Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $2.63 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,499 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,602.0% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,490 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. 7,046,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,463,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

