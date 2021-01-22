Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,396 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.23. 346,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,874. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average is $118.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $132.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

