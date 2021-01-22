Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 10,128 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $123.08. The company had a trading volume of 320,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

