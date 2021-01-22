Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 133,099 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,099 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 413,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $31.16.

