Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 158,482 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,482 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,277,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,885,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. 232,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

