Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 32,865 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.8% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

