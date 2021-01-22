Relaxing Retirement Coach Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.82. 1,977,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.29. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

