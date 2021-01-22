Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $318.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.01.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

